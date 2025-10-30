Patrick Mahomes: Bills fans do not like the Chiefs, it’s a cool environment

The Chiefs and Bills aren’t division rivals, but at this point, they might as well be.

Having dominated the AFC West and AFC East throughout the decade, the clubs have faced one another in the regular season every year since 2020. They’ve gone on to play again in the postseason every year but 2022, when the Bengals eliminated the Bills in the divisional round.

Since 2020, Kansas City is 1-4 in the regular season against Buffalo, but 4-0 in the postseason. What does Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes make of that?

“I don’t know, honestly,” Mahomes told reporters in his Wednesday press conference. “All the games come down to like one [play] — other than like two games that we’ve played against each other. Every single game comes down to like one play here or there that someone has to make, if that’s offense, defense, whatever it is.

“I think it comes down to players making plays in big moments and that’s worked out for us in the playoffs and worked out for them in other times. To me, it’s just about the next time. It’s about going out there and playing against a great football team and knowing that it’s not — we can think that’s going to happen, you have to go out there and play with your best ability that next time you get the opportunity to.”

Mahomes noted Buffalo’s defense is “extremely talented’ and “extremely well coached,” but the other factor he and Kansas City’s offense will have to deal with is the hostile crowd created by the famously raucous Bills fans.

“They don’t like us. They do not like the Chiefs,” Mahomes said. “It is a cool environment. I love playing in historic stadiums and that stadium has had so many great players play in it. Who knows, it might be the last time that we get the opportunity to play there. It will be a great challenge for us, and they’re loud, and that’s what you want — you want to go in and be in a hostile environment.

“I think it’s cool, honestly,” Mahomes added. “Just because you have to bond together as a team. You do that at Arrowhead [Stadium], but you have the crowd behind you and whenever stuff isn’t going well, you can feed off the crowd and stuff like that. Whereas when you’re on the road, you just have your teammates. You have your teammates and your coaches and you kind of have to bond together, and there’s going to be adversity, and it’s how you can bond together and come out on the other side of that and come out on the right way with a win.”

In five regular-season games against Buffalo, Mahomes has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,302 yards with 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and one lost fumble.