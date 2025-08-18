 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs starters will play in preseason finale

  
Published August 18, 2025 01:28 PM

Kansas City’s regular players will be on the field for the club’s preseason finale against Chicago.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Monday press conference that the Chiefs’ starters will play on Friday night.

“They’ll start it off, for sure, and then we’ll see how it goes from there,” Reid said.

Last week, Reid had some starts — including the team’s offensive line — play with backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. But Reid also said he wanted to put some younger players in a competitive situation.

“I wanted to give the best look we could to these guys that are trying to make the team,” Reid said. “We’ve got some guys who are right on the border of making it. Give them a shot. And I wanted to see the quarterback work with the [No.] 1 offensive line.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes played just three snaps in the team’s preseason opener against Arizona, throwing a touchdown pass. He’s likely to play more than that on Friday night.