Patrick Mahomes excited to work with Hollywood Brown, Xavier Worthy

  
Published May 23, 2024 10:05 AM

Though the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, the team struggled on offense through much of the 2023 season — particularly at receiver.

Kansas City addressed the position with two significant moves this offseason by signing free agent Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and trading up to select Xavier Worthy.

Both Brown and Worthy bring a speed element to the Chiefs’ offense, with Brown also having the benefit of experience.

On Wednesday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes touted Brown’s ability to track the ball down the field.

“I think y’all saw it today, I’m giving him chances down field, and he’s making the plays happen,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “The more plays he makes, the more we’ll continue to give him those chances. [He’s] a good addition to our offense.”

Worthy is dealing with a hamstring issue and was sidelined for Wednesday’s OTA practice. But Mahomes has still gotten a positive early impression of the young receiver.

“I think you can tell how intelligent he is, he is asking the right questions,” Mahomes said. “Before he had the hamstring thing, he was getting in — he was getting the work in.

“Sometimes it’s tough with those guys coming off combine training and they want to prove what they can do from Day 1 and little injuries like that happen. We’re going to be precautionary right now — he could probably get out there if we really wanted him to. You can see he’s sitting right beside the guys asking all the right questions and whenever he does get back on the field, I’m excited to get to work with him.”