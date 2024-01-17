Patrick Mahomes expects a hostile environment for his first road playoff game

Patrick Mahomes has played in 15 postseason games in his NFL career: 12 at Arrowhead Stadium, and three on neutral fields in the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Mahomes will play his first road playoff game in Buffalo.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a lot of games qt home at Arrowhead Stadium,” Mahomes said. “But now we have a great opportunity to go on the road, play in a hostile environment, one where I haven’t been able to play with fans in the stands. Even though I know it’s going to be hostile and there are going to be people talking trash, I’m excited for it because it’s one of the best environments in football, and you want to do that when you grow up watching these games, play in the best environment and see what it’s like.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs are three-point underdogs on Sunday. In his previous 15 postseason games, Mahomes’ Chiefs have been favored 14 times and were one-point underdogs to the Eagles in last year’s Super Bowl.

“I go into every game with the same mindset, and that’s to go out there and win. We understand it’s going to be a great challenge, we understand it’s going to be a hostile environment, and we’re playing a great football team,” Mahomes said. “We know it’s going to be a great challenge for us but our mindset is we’re going to prepare ourselves this week to go out there to win the football game, and that never changes.”

A road playoff win is one of the few things Mahomes hasn’t accomplished in his NFL career. Sunday will be his first opportunity.