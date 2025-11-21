Patrick Mahomes faces unprecedented three-game losing streak

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter for the Chiefs in 2018. Including the postseason, he has won 111 games. He has lost only 32.

And he has never lost three games in a row.

That’s one of the things on the line this weekend, when the 5-5 Chiefs face the 8-2 Colts, who had two weeks to prepare for the visit to Arrowhead. A loss not only will drop the Chiefs below .500, but it will also give Mahomes an unprecedented three-game losing streak.

It’s all the more reason to expect the Chiefs to find a way to win the game. The only problem is that they haven’t been finding a way this season.

They didn’t find a way in Denver, in a game that was critical to the Chiefs’ now-slim hopes of winning a tenth straight AFC West crown. They didn’t find a way in Buffalo. They didn’t find a way in Jacksonville.

And that continues to be the game that could ultimately haunt the Chiefs into January. If the Jaguars and Chiefs are tied for the seventh seed in the AFC, the bizarre final play — with Trevor Lawrence falling down twice and Chris Jones loafing to stop him from scoring — could be the moment that sends Kansas City home after Week 18.