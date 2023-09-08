Patrick Mahomes feels “embarrassed” after loss to Lions

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs opened the defense of their championship with a loss at home to the Lions on Thursday night, and Mahomes was not feeling good about it afterward.

“It’s embarrassing for me to lose any time,” Mahomes said. “Like I said after the ring ceremony, I’ve moved on to the next season. Obviously, it’s cool for the fans to be able to see the banner and drop in at Arrowhead Stadium. But this is a whole new year, and I think I know that and we are trying to win another Super Bowl and this is obviously not the way we wanted to start. So any time I lose, I’m embarrassed. So I’m going to try to get better so I don’t lose more as the season goes on.”

Mahomes said he didn’t watch the Chiefs’ pre-game Super Bowl ceremony or look at the championship banner the Chiefs unfurled at Arrowhead Stadium because he’s totally focused on this year.

“I didn’t watch it,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know if I looked at the banner. Like I said, I’ve moved on. It’s a new season. My goal wasn’t to just win the Super Bowl and be done, I’m trying to continue to do it every single year. We’ve got the team, but obviously we’ve got to get better.”

Asked what his message was to the locker room after the game, Mahomes said, “Got to be better.”