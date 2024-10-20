 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs 21-12 lead

  
Published October 20, 2024 06:55 PM

Patrick Mahomes has not played his best game.

The Chiefs quarterback is only 14-of-25 for 123 yards with two interceptions — a 35.9 passer rating — but he has his team on his way to a 6-0 start.

Mahomes had a 33-yard scramble to the San Francisco 4, throwing off defenders with a pump fake and a fake pitch. He scored four plays later, on fourth down, on a 1-yard scramble up the middle.

It capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive that followed a Chris Roland-Wallace pick of Brock Purdy with the 49ers driving at the Kansas City 34. Ronnie Bell, playing only because of injuries at the receiver position, and Purdy were not on the same page with Bell seemingly running the wrong route.

The Chiefs now lead 21-12.

The Chiefs have ruled out receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a hamstring injury.