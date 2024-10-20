Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs 21-12 lead

Patrick Mahomes has not played his best game.

The Chiefs quarterback is only 14-of-25 for 123 yards with two interceptions — a 35.9 passer rating — but he has his team on his way to a 6-0 start.

Mahomes had a 33-yard scramble to the San Francisco 4, throwing off defenders with a pump fake and a fake pitch. He scored four plays later, on fourth down, on a 1-yard scramble up the middle.

It capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive that followed a Chris Roland-Wallace pick of Brock Purdy with the 49ers driving at the Kansas City 34. Ronnie Bell, playing only because of injuries at the receiver position, and Purdy were not on the same page with Bell seemingly running the wrong route.

The Chiefs now lead 21-12.

The Chiefs have ruled out receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with a hamstring injury.