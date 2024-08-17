Patrick Mahomes hits highlight-reel throws to Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes didn’t play for long in today’s preseason game against the Lions, but he produced a couple of big highlights.

On the Chiefs’ first drive, Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy deep downfield for a 39-yard gain. Worthy set a new record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine this year, and seeing him use that speed to stretch the field with Mahomes is going to thrill Chiefs fans and worry fans of the Chiefs’ rivals.

But that wasn’t Mahomes’ best play of the day: He also threw a fantastic behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce to pick up eight yards on third-and-3. It’s a pass Mahomes has been practicing for years, but this was the first time we’ve seen him do it in live game action.

The Chiefs kicked field goals on both of Mahomes’ drives and led the Lions 6-0 when Mahomes left the game.