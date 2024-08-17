 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes hits highlight-reel throws to Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce

  
Published August 17, 2024 04:38 PM

Patrick Mahomes didn’t play for long in today’s preseason game against the Lions, but he produced a couple of big highlights.

On the Chiefs’ first drive, Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy deep downfield for a 39-yard gain. Worthy set a new record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the Scouting Combine this year, and seeing him use that speed to stretch the field with Mahomes is going to thrill Chiefs fans and worry fans of the Chiefs’ rivals.

But that wasn’t Mahomes’ best play of the day: He also threw a fantastic behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce to pick up eight yards on third-and-3. It’s a pass Mahomes has been practicing for years, but this was the first time we’ve seen him do it in live game action.

The Chiefs kicked field goals on both of Mahomes’ drives and led the Lions 6-0 when Mahomes left the game.