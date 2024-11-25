Patrick Mahomes: I’d love to win a game before the very last play

The Chiefs pulled out another close one on Sunday.

After the Panthers scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter to tie the Chiefs 27-27, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed two passes and then scrambled 33 yards in the final minute to move the ball into field goal range. One more pass to Kareem Hunt picked up 10 yards and Spencer Shrader kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

It’s the fifth time that the Chiefs have won on the last play of a game this season, but Mahomes wasn’t focused on the team’s nerve under pressure after the game. The quarterback

“You want to have some blowouts,’' Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “You want be a little calmer in the fourth quarter. I’ve always said it can be a good thing as you get to the playoffs and later in the season, just knowing that you’ve been in those moments before and knowing how to kind of attack it. But I would love to win a game [before] the very last play.’'

The Chiefs walked it off in the last two Super Bowls, so there wasn’t much need for them to continue to show how capable they are in late-game situations. They’ve done so regularly, however, and it’s a skill that should continue to serve them well this season.