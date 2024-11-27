Patrick Mahomes is one win away from his 100th win as a starting QB

If the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Black Friday, Patrick Mahomes will have his 100th win as a starting quarterback, counting the postseason. And that would put him in some elite company in NFL history.

Mahomes is in his eighth NFL season, and Tom Brady currently owns the record for most wins in the first eight seasons of a quarterback’s career. Brady won exactly 100 games, regular season and postseason, in his first eight seasons.

That means Mahomes will tie Brady with a win on Friday, and top Brady if he leads the Chiefs to just one more win this season.

Mahomes and Brady both barely played as rookies. Mahomes got one win as a starter in the meaningless final game of the regular season, while Brady never started as a rookie. But both became starters in their second seasons and turned their respective teams into dynasties. Mahomes still has a long way to go to match Brady’s longevity, but comparing them at the same points in their careers, Mahomes is exceeding Brady’s greatness.