Patrick Mahomes is third quarterback with multiple 5,000-yard seasons

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:59 PM
January 1, 2023 08:03 PM
Steve Kornacki analyzes the latest in the AFC Wild Card picture after Week 17, including how the Patriots' win over the Dolphins impacts each team's postseason chances entering the final week of the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards Sunday, giving him 5,048 yards. It marks the second time in his career he has topped 5,000 yards, and he needed only 16 games to reach the mark this season.

With another game left, the Chiefs quarterback should set a career high in passing yards. He threw for 5,097 yards in 2018.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady are the only other quarterbacks with multiple seasons of 5,000 yards. Brees did it five times in his career and Brady has accomplished it twice.

“I mean, obviously it’s really cool if you look at the names that are on that list,” Mahomes said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “You’re talking about the all-time greats with Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, so just to be a part of the list that has those names on there it’s a special accomplishment. And I’m glad I have the people around me and the coaches around me to be able to do it.”

There are only 15 total 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history, and Manning owns the record with 5,477 passing yards in 2013.

Mahomes has an outside shot at that, and he needs only 186 rushing and passing yards to pass Brees (5,562) for the most combined passing and rushing yards in a single season in NFL history.