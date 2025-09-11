Patrick Mahomes: It sucks to lose the Super Bowl, but you have to watch and learn from it

Back in February, the Eagles put together a dominant performance over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Now the two teams will meet again on Sunday for a rematch — albeit with much lower stakes.

In his Wednesday press conference, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked how much he watched the Super Bowl on his own in the weeks after the 40-22 loss.

“Yeah, I mean, I’ll watch every game after, so you have to learn from it,” Mahomes said. “I mean, it sucks that you lose the game, but in order to progress and to be better next time, you have to watch and learn from it. And so, I don’t know the exact amount of times, but you watch it, and then you watch it in the offseason with the team and with the coaches, and then you watch it obviously this week as well.

“And so, they had a great game plan. They played hard and did a great job of disrupting my timing, and so I have to learn from that, find ways to get the ball out of my hand. And then when the opportunities are there — I think that’s something I did miss early in the game, is there was opportunities to make plays, and you got to make those plays because if you don’t, they’re not going to allow those opportunities again.”

Mahomes added that watching the game was more informational than emotional.

“I mean, the emotion kind of happens for about a week after the game, but I mean, at the end of the day, you’re going to have failures in this league. It’s about how you respond from those failures,” Mahomes said. “And that’s something that’s important to anyone’s career. But for me, I got to continue to push to be even better so that I don’t make those same mistakes whenever I get the opportunity to again.”

With it also being the 2025 home opener, Mahomes said the team will be feeling fired up.

“I think if you’re playing your first game at Arrowhead against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s got to be some extra juice,” Mahomes said. “I mean, it’s our first home game, I’m sure there will be a cool flyover, you know, you get everything you need.

“So, there’s no reason you should come out flat this game.”