Patrick Mahomes: It’s been a smooth transition to Matt Nagy as OC

When Patrick Mahomes entered the league back in 2017, Matt Nagy was his first offensive coordinator.

After a four-season stint as the Bears head coach, Nagy returned to the Chiefs last season to be the club’s senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. And when Eric Bieniemy departed the organization to become Washington’s offensive coordinator, Nagy was promoted back to his old role.

The transition has been seamless for Mahomes.

“It’s been easy, I think for me, just because I was here when he was the OC the first time,” Mahomes said during his press conference this week. “Obviously, EB will be missed. I mean the way he was able to take us and lead us to be the offense that we’ve had these last few years — so he’ll definitely be missed.

“But, I’m glad it’s someone that I’m comfortable with, someone that I’ve worked with before.”

Mahomes added there are some tweaks that come with Nagy as OC that some of his newer teammates are learning.

“I think the guys are starting to learn on how he wants things done,” Mahomes said. “Even though [it’s] the same system, it’s obviously a little bit different on the guy and the coach and stuff like that. It’s been a smooth transition so far and now it’s about kind of continuing to build and build until the season.”