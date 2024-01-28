Patrick Mahomes, Justin Tucker had a pregame turf battle

As pregame kerfuffles go, this was a weird one.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a back-and-forth over Mahomes and Tucker trying to warm up in the same immediate area.

Tucker, for some reason, was in the end zone where Mahomes was throwing. Mahomes at one point picked up Tucker’s tripod-style holder and threw it.

Later, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scooped up and tossed aside a couple of footballs Tucker was using and his helmet.

It’s odd that Tucker was in the midst of the Chiefs players. The league has repeatedly told teams to stay within their own 45-yard lines during pregame warmups.

It also might have been foolish by Tucker. Mahomes is already legendary when not upset. Piss him off, and he can be even better.