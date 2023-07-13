Patrick Mahomes: Kadarius Toney can be one of the best receivers in this league

Midway through the 2022 season, the Chiefs acquired receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants.

While he missed some games due to injury, Toney did catch 14 passes for 171 yards with two touchdowns and had 59 yards on five carries with a TD.

Then he caught seven passes for 50 yards in the postseason, including a touchdown in Super Bowl LVII.

But there’s more meat on the proverbial bone for Toney in Kansas City’s offense. And having a full offseason with the Chiefs should prepare Toney to be a more significant contributor in 2023.

“I’m extremely excited,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “He has all the talent and he works his tail off, like I was talking about with [Travis Kelce]. Obviously, we’re going to try to keep him healthy and on the field as much as possible — because when he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. I think y’all saw that when he was with us this last year and in the Super Bowl, especially.

“He’s one of those guys that if you can just get the ball in his hands, he makes plays happen. So I’m excited for him to have a full season, not only with me, but with coach [Andy] Reid, and with Travis and where he can learn how we do things. And I think the sky is the limit. He can be one of the best receivers in this league.”

Toney has dealt with injuries in his first two seasons, playing just 19 regular-season games. But if he can stay healthy, there’s plenty of reason to think he’ll become one of the most effective receivers — especially playing in Kansas City’s offense with Mahomes.

