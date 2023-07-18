 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR to issue “stern communication” about restarts ahead of Pocono races
Kenny Pickett
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230718_1920x1080.jpg
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
nbc_pftpm_commanderssale_230718.jpg
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio's Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200
NASCAR to issue “stern communication” about restarts ahead of Pocono races
Kenny Pickett
2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Opening Ceremony - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 0
France officials eye bid for 2030 Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pm_mailbag_230718_1920x1080.jpg
PFT Mailbag: QB sneak, RB market solutions
nbc_pftpm_commanderssale_230718.jpg
Florio: Commanders sale feels like it will happen
nbc_pft_pm_topcoaches_230718.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 4 Harbaugh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: I think I’m in a good spot with it

  
Published July 18, 2023 04:10 PM

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was clearly impacted by a high-ankle sprain he’d suffered in the divisional round.

As Kansas City’s quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday, Mahomes said his ankle is healthy. But he also admitted that it took him a while to get there.

“It feels great,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I think even going into OTAs a little bit, I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that. But when I got closer to vet minicamp and the later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle.

“I’m sure I’m not going to be running a lot right now. But we’ll be testing it, especially in these half-gassers. So I’ll make sure that it’s ready to go. And I think I’m in a good spot with it.”

The Chiefs have a chance to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots. Mahomes’ health throughout the 2023 season will certainly have a big impact on whether or not Kansas City will be able to accomplish that goal.