Patrick Mahomes on his ankle: I think I’m in a good spot with it

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII in February, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was clearly impacted by a high-ankle sprain he’d suffered in the divisional round.

As Kansas City’s quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp on Tuesday, Mahomes said his ankle is healthy. But he also admitted that it took him a while to get there.

“It feels great,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “I think even going into OTAs a little bit, I still was a little timid about running and cutting and doing stuff like that. But when I got closer to vet minicamp and the later OTA stage, I got that confidence back in my ankle.

“I’m sure I’m not going to be running a lot right now. But we’ll be testing it, especially in these half-gassers. So I’ll make sure that it’s ready to go. And I think I’m in a good spot with it.”

The Chiefs have a chance to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since the 2003 and 2004 Patriots. Mahomes’ health throughout the 2023 season will certainly have a big impact on whether or not Kansas City will be able to accomplish that goal.