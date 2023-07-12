 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Elias Diaz All-Star Game MVP home run
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
baseballs
MLB experimenting with pearl white baseballs to rid sticky stuff problem
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21_ep4_230712.JPG
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 4
nbc_wnba_wilsoncharterflights_230711.jpg
Wilson: Players must ‘speak up’ on charter flights
nbc_wnba_wilsonespys_230711.jpg
Wilson winning an ESPY was ‘a blessing’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes on his legacy: Maximize every day so I retire with no regrets

  
Published July 12, 2023 10:55 AM

At age 27, Patrick Mahomes might be a little young to think about his legacy. But a player who already has two regular-season MVPs and two Super Bowl MVPs is a player who has already made a significant impact on the history of pro football.

Mahomes, however, says that his legacy will be defined by how he continues to improve, and that’s something he takes seriously, each and every day.

“I think everybody thinks about legacy and how they’re remembered, but I think you have to think about that and at the same time evaluate every day how you can become better, how you can maximize every single day, and then whenever your career’s done, you have no regrets,” Mahomes told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “That’s what I’ve always preached. It’s not about success of that day, it’s about having no regrets at the end of your career. I think if you work hard every single day and put everything you have into the game, when you look back at the end of your career, however many trophies you have and however many Super Bowl rings you have, you’ll have no regrets.”

Given how long quarterbacks’ careers can last, Mahomes may have a decade or more to continue playing at a very high level. And if he’s serious about improving every day, that’s a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.