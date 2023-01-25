Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: It’s feeling good so far

After head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would probably do everything at the day’s practice, Mahomes himself took to the podium and said his injured right ankle is progressing.

“It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab,” Mahomes said. “Excited to be on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. But, it’s feeling good so far .”

Mahomes, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the first half of the divisional-round victory over the Jaguars, said he began treatment on the ankle right after Saturday’s win.

“I was able to do some extra testing, just to make sure everything was good the night after the game. And then get a few things done to help the treatment kind of start off,” Mahomes said. “And then the next few days has kind of been an all-day thing where you’re either doing treatment, or rehab, or watching film.

“But it’s a full-day thing where you’re trying to make sure you’re obviously prepared for the Bengals and the great football team — mentally and physically.”

Mahomes went through a similar ankle sprain in Week One of the 2019 season and then in Week Two threw four touchdown passes in a victory over the Raiders. But that injury was to his left ankle.

“Especially when you have different ankles at the quarterback position, you’re planting and throwing off different stuff,” Mahomes said. “So, the last one, it was the leg that I landed on, so I had to find other ways to throw where I could land and keep it in the right spot. This time, I’ll have to find ways to be able to push off and still be able to make throws the right ways. So, definitely similar in a sense but different limitations and stuff that I’ll have to work through.”

Mahomes noted his ankle is feeling better than he thought it would, as he was visibly in pain during the game. But he’s gotten significantly better over the last couple of days. Multiple reporters noted Mahomes was not wearing a walking boot at his press conference, and there was no visible limp when he walked in and out of his press conference.

“I’ll push a little bit today, and then the next day, and then the next day again and see what I can do to not re-aggravate the injury, obviously, but to push it to see what I’ll be able to do on Sunday,” Mahomes said.

We’ll see what kind of listing the Chiefs give Mahomes — whether full or limited — on the team’s first injury report of the week later on Wednesday.