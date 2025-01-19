Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce: Playoffs are what he lives for

In the days leading up to Saturday’s game against the Texans, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that great players step up in the playoffs and that he expected tight end Travis Kelce to do just that after a relatively quiet regular season.

Mahomes’ prediction was as on the money as his passes. Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in a 23-14 win that pushed the Chiefs into the AFC Championship Game for the seventh straight season. After the game, Mahomes said “it’s simple” to explain why Kelce was able to kick things up a notch once again.

“Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games. . . . This is Playoff Trav,” Mahomes said. “He’s a leader, man. This is what he lives for, is playing in these moments, having the chance to make big-time plays. He goes out there and does that, and it seems like he does it in every single playoff game.”

Kelce is the NFL’s all-time leader in playoff catches and he trails only Jerry Rice in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He needs 226 yards and three touchdowns to take over first place in those categories and it won’t come as any surprise if that should happen before the confetti falls in New Orleans next month.