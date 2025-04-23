Patrick Mahomes: Rashee Rice looks good running routes, catching footballs

The Chiefs started their offseason program this week and they welcomed back a wide receiver who missed most of the 2024 season.

Rashee Rice suffered a knee injury in the fourth week of the season and missed the rest of the year. The Chiefs aren’t holding any full-fledged practices at this point, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that Rice is doing well enough in their limited work that he’s set a high bar for the wideout.

“The expectations are high,” Mahomes said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “He looks really good. He is running routes, he’s catching the football. I don’t know when we get back into the actual OTAs how much he’ll be able to do, but he’s been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that.

Rice joined Hollywood Brown on injured reserve and Brown was able to make a late return to action. Brown, who re-signed with the Chiefs this offseason, made a limited impact in his return, but the hope is that full offseasons for both players will set the stage for bigger things in 2025.