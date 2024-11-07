Patrick Mahomes remained a full participant Thursday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained a full participant in Thursday’s practice after tweaking his ankle in Monday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Mahomes did not miss an offensive snap in the overtime victory over the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs had only two changes to their injury report Thursday, with running back Kareem Hunt (quad) and defensive end George Karlaftis (abdomen) upgraded to full participation. Both were limited Wednesday.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (knee) did not practice again.

Receiver Mecole Hardman (shoulder/knee) remain limited.

Defensive end Michael Danna (pectoral), safety Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (triceps) were full.