Patrick Mahomes remains limited in Thursday’s practice with his ankle injury

  
Published January 2, 2025 06:35 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the practice report with his ankle injury. He had another limited practice Thursday.

Mahomes won’t play this week as the Chiefs already have clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they have a bye next week. So, he will have more than three weeks to heal his mild high-ankle sprain.

He injured his ankle in Week 15 but played the past two games without limitation.

The Chiefs practiced without offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib) and defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf).

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (knee), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) and defensive tackle Mike Pennel (hamstring) were limited.