Patrick Mahomes running more, taking sacks less than ever before

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t have much room for improvement, but he found something he can do better this season.

Mahomes is having the best season of his career at both avoiding sacks and running the ball, adding an additional element to his extraordinary skill set.

With just four sacks on 184 pass attempts through five games, Mahomes has been sacked on just 2.1 percent of his dropbacks. That’s the best mark in the NFL this season and easily the best of his career. Heading into this season, Mahomes had been sacked on 3.9 percent of his dropbacks.

And Mahomes has taken off and run the ball for positive yardage more than ever before: He’s averaging 6.7 yards per carry and 30.8 rushing yards per game, both career highs. Heading into this season, Mahomes had career averages of 5.2 yards per carry and 19.3 yards per game.

Mahomes was already the best quarterback in the NFL, but this season he’s found an area of his game to make even better.