Patrick Mahomes said Bengals were better than Bills before playoff matchup

  
Published July 15, 2023 12:48 PM

During the last postseason, when the Chiefs had won their divisional round game and knew they’d be playing the Bengals-Bills winner in the AFC Championship Game, Patrick Mahomes felt the Bengals were the better team.

Although Mahomes didn’t say it publicly, he did say it privately, in comments that aired on the new Netflix documentary series that followed him through the 2022 season.

I think the Bengals are better, but I think with all those injuries on the o-line that the Bills have a chance,” Mahomes said, via NewYorkUpstate.com.

Even thinking the Bengals were better, Mahomes wanted to face them.

“I mean, I think we match up better versus the Bills, but I want to play the Bengals. I mean, I just want to play them, we haven’t beaten them, and I’m tired of their talking,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes got his wish: The Chiefs faced the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and won.