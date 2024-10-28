Patrick Mahomes saw “high-level stuff” from DeAndre Hopkins in his Chiefs debut

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t have a lot of time to learn the Chiefs offense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but it also didn’t take him long to show the kind of impact he can have on the field.

Hopkins picked up 13 yards to convert a third down on the opening drive of the game and quarterback Patrick Mahomes called the play by his new teammate “high-level stuff” when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“For this down, in that situation, for him to run it and be in the right position, it shows that he’s gonna fit in perfectly in this offense,” Mahomes said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

Hopkins finished the day with two catches for 29 yards, which would usually be seen as modest numbers for a receiver of his caliber. It was his first game for a new team, however, and that makes the focus on what it might mean for him and the Chiefs and the future.