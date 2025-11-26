 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_251126.jpg
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident
nbc_pft_mahomescowboy_251126.jpg
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251126.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jamarrchase_251126.jpg
Unpacking Chase’s comments after spitting incident
nbc_pft_mahomescowboy_251126.jpg
Will Cowboys’ defense be able to limit Mahomes?
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251126.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Rams on top in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: The kid in me wants to play on Thanksgiving, find a way to win

  
Published November 26, 2025 09:37 AM

The Chiefs will play on Thanksgiving for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career when the club plays the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon.

In his Tuesday press conference, Mahomes was asked about playing on the holidays.

“You grow up watching Thanksgiving games no matter who you’re a fan of,” Mahomes said. “If it’s the Lions, Cowboys, or whoever is playing at night, you grow up watching those games. I think that kid in me wants to be able to go out there and play on Thanksgiving and find a way to win.

“Obviously, a short week where we’re grinding in here right now and getting the whole game plan in and making sure everybody’s prepared and ready to go. I think we’re excited to get to go out there and play on Thanksgiving against a really good football team and the whole world watching.”

It will be even more special for Mahomes because he’ll have a lot of family and friends in attendance, with the game being in Texas. The quarterback noted his wife, Brittany, has arranged for more than 50 people to come see the game.

“Just getting to play back at home, and obviously have a lot of people in attendance that may not get to come up to Kansas City all the time and watch games,” Mahomes said, “it will be a really cool experience to play there [at AT&T Stadium], especially on Thanksgiving, and I’ll have a lot of family and friends in the stands.”