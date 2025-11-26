Patrick Mahomes: The kid in me wants to play on Thanksgiving, find a way to win

The Chiefs will play on Thanksgiving for the first time in Patrick Mahomes’ career when the club plays the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon.

In his Tuesday press conference, Mahomes was asked about playing on the holidays.

“You grow up watching Thanksgiving games no matter who you’re a fan of,” Mahomes said. “If it’s the Lions, Cowboys, or whoever is playing at night, you grow up watching those games. I think that kid in me wants to be able to go out there and play on Thanksgiving and find a way to win.

“Obviously, a short week where we’re grinding in here right now and getting the whole game plan in and making sure everybody’s prepared and ready to go. I think we’re excited to get to go out there and play on Thanksgiving against a really good football team and the whole world watching.”

It will be even more special for Mahomes because he’ll have a lot of family and friends in attendance, with the game being in Texas. The quarterback noted his wife, Brittany, has arranged for more than 50 people to come see the game.

“Just getting to play back at home, and obviously have a lot of people in attendance that may not get to come up to Kansas City all the time and watch games,” Mahomes said, “it will be a really cool experience to play there [at AT&T Stadium], especially on Thanksgiving, and I’ll have a lot of family and friends in the stands.”