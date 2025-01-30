 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins
nbc_pft_eaglesjerseys_250131.jpg
Psychological effect of PHI wearing white jerseys

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: This team’s special because it’s taken contributions from everybody

  
Published January 30, 2025 04:14 PM

Getting ready to play in a Super Bowl is nothing new for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this year’s team has still found a way to stand out in his mind.

Mahomes is preparing for his fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and he was asked at a Thursday press conference if there is anything about this team that separates them from the rest. Mahomes said it has been the way that players from all facets of the team have stepped up to make winning plays for the team over the course of the season.

“To me, this team’s been special because it’s been everybody,” Mahomes said. “You look at our entire season, it’s like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that’s offense, defense or special teams. I think the fact that it’s been everybody, it’s not just offense, it’s not just defense, it’s everybody on the entire team. It’s something I’ll remember this season by, and hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win.”

There are plenty of examples of what Mahomes was talking about throughout the team’s recent run of success, but the role that defense and special teams played while the team’s offense was sorting things out early in the year felt a bit more pronounced this time around. The offense eventually came around and the Eagles will have their hands full as they try to stop Kansas City’s run at a historic three-peat in New Orleans.