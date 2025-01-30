Patrick Mahomes: This team’s special because it’s taken contributions from everybody

Getting ready to play in a Super Bowl is nothing new for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but this year’s team has still found a way to stand out in his mind.

Mahomes is preparing for his fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and he was asked at a Thursday press conference if there is anything about this team that separates them from the rest. Mahomes said it has been the way that players from all facets of the team have stepped up to make winning plays for the team over the course of the season.

“To me, this team’s been special because it’s been everybody,” Mahomes said. “You look at our entire season, it’s like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that’s offense, defense or special teams. I think the fact that it’s been everybody, it’s not just offense, it’s not just defense, it’s everybody on the entire team. It’s something I’ll remember this season by, and hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win.”

There are plenty of examples of what Mahomes was talking about throughout the team’s recent run of success, but the role that defense and special teams played while the team’s offense was sorting things out early in the year felt a bit more pronounced this time around. The offense eventually came around and the Eagles will have their hands full as they try to stop Kansas City’s run at a historic three-peat in New Orleans.