Patrick Mahomes: Travis Kelce is motivated to have a better year

Amid talk that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could be playing his last NFL season in 2025, Patrick Mahomes says it hasn’t looked that way during the team’s offseason work.

Mahomes was asked about Kelce potentially retiring after this season and said that Kelce seems like he’s enthusiastic about continuing to play, and play better than he did in 2024.

“If it’s the last ride, you would never know,” Mahomes said. “The way he’s talking about football, the way he’s talking about working and trying to be even better this year than he was last year, he doesn’t seem like a guy like it’s his last ride, like he’s tired of the job. He’s in here, he’s working. I know his body feels good. I think he feels better than last year before going into last season. I think he’s motivated to go out there and have an even better year than he had this last.”

Last year was Kelce’s 11th season as the Chiefs’ starting tight end, and it was his least-productive season, with all-time lows in receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per catch. At age 35 and appearing to be in decline, it’s easy to imagine him walking away soon. But Mahomes thinks Kelce may be primed for a bounce-back year.