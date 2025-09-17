Patrick Mahomes turns 30 today

Patrick Mahomes is officially 10 years away from being able to say, “I’m a man! I’m 40!”

For now, he’s still the man. Even though the Chiefs are 0-2 for the first time since 2014, Mahomes is the most accomplished quarterback in the NFL, with three Super Bowl rings. The other three consensus best quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow) don’t have one.

In fact, the only current starting quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl other than Mahomes are Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Aaron Rodgers. They have one each.

Mahomes has played in five Super Bowls. He has never not played in an AFC Championship. He has never lost in regulation in an AFC Championship. It’s an incredible, and unprecedented, launch to a career.

Now that Mahomes is 30, he’s residing in that sweet spot between retaining his physical skills and acquiring the kind of experience that allows him to walk up to the line of scrimmage and know what’s coming. Unfortunately for Mahomes, he has the weakest collection of supporting players since he became the full-time starter in 2018. And the Chiefs won’t have receiver Rashee Rice for four more weeks.

The running game, beyond Mahomes, is nonexistent. The quarterback has 123 yards. The next two have 94 combined. (Kareem Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco are at 47 yards each.)

The receivers aren’t as good as they used to be. Tight end Travis Kelce — a future Hall of Famer who turns 36 on October 5 — is in a noticeable decline. (Watch this play, and compare the post-interception effort of Kelce and rookie tackle Josh Simmons.)

The defense lacks high-level playmakers, with 31-year-old defensive tackle Chris Jones in the back end of his prime.

But Mahomes is still Mahomes. And he’ll be able to play at a high level for another 10 years or longer, if he wants.

Regardless, it’s shaping up to be a transition year for the Chiefs. While they could be a much better team when the postseason rolls around, they first have to qualify. And they’re currently two games and a tiebreaker behind the Chargers in the AFC West.