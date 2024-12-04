Patrick Mahomes: Very impressed by D.J. Humphries, excited for him to get more work

The Chiefs signed veteran D.J. Humphries with the hope that he will stabilize their left tackle position and it sounds like his first shot to do so could come against the Chargers on Sunday night.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that having a full week of practice — they beat the Raiders last Friday on a short week — will help Humphries’s preparation and he said the the team will take it day by day heading into the weekend. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he likes what he’s seen from his new teammate and suggested that he’s quickly acclimating himself to the team.

“You see how talented he is,” Mahomes said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrrowheadPride.com. “The physical gifts are there. It’s been cool to watch him interact with other guys, too. You can tell he’s smart [and] he’s willing to teach guys — which is big in that room. We’ve got a lot of young guys there, so I’ve been very impressed, and I’m excited for him to get more and more work with more and more practice — and hopefully, he’ll be ready to go as soon as possible.”

The Chiefs moved left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle against the Raiders because Wanya Morris was having another rough game, so the need for a better answer is an acute one in Kansas City. Humphries should get his chance to provide it sooner rather than later.