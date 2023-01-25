Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes would probably do everything in the day’s practice.

But, he added, “We’ll see.”

It turns out Reid didn’t need the qualifier, as Mahomes was a full participant on Wednesday.

That means Mahomes took all of his usual reps, despite suffering a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s victory in the divisional round over the Jaguars. Not that it was ever really a question, but Mahomes being a full participant on Wednesday is a great sign for his availability for the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes said he would continue to test his right ankle day after day to see what he’ll be capable of this weekend .

The Chiefs had three more players listed on their injury report. Receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) was back on the field as a limited participant. Linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) were full participants.