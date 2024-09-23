Patrick Mahomes: We’re calling plays for Travis Kelce and two or three people cover him

Through three games, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has just eight catches on 12 targets for 69 yards. His catches have resulted in four first downs.

While it’s been just three games it’s still a significant dip in production for the veteran tight end. His 8.6 yards per reception is well off his career average of 12.5 — or even last year’s mark of 10.6. His 2.7 receptions per game is way off last year’s 6.2.

So, how can Kansas City get him more involved?

“Yeah, it’s crazy because teams still — the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Falcons. “It’s well-deserved, but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it’s like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands.

“I think that’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day.”

Kelce took a bit last year to warm up, too, as he caught 17 passes for 155 yards with two TDs in his first three games played. But receiver Rashee Rice has been Kansas City’s clear go-to receiver, as he has 24 catches for 288 yards with two TDs. Kelce is second with eight catches and third with 69 yards.

Still, Mahomes said he’s going to get the ball to No. 87.

“I’m going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open,” Mahomes said. “But I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we’re able to run the football, the more we can get [Xavier] Worthy involved, that’s going to open Travis up more.

“I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away and it’s getting other guys open.”