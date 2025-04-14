 Skip navigation
Patrick Peterson: I can still play, but don’t want to

  
Published April 14, 2025 03:49 PM

Patrick Peterson returned to Arizona on Monday to announce his retirement from the Cardinals’ facility and called it a “no-brainer” to make the announcement with the team that took him fifth overall in 2011.

Peterson spent 10 seasons with the Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons. He was also named a first-team All-Pro three times before moving on to Minnesota and Pittsburgh to finish out his career. Peterson did not play at all in 2024 and said at his press conference that he doesn’t feel like he’s incapable of continuing to play at a high level, but does think the league is looking in other directions for defensive backs.

“I still can play, but I do not want to play. . . . This is a young man’s game now,” Peterson said. “You see all these grays on my chin now. I’m not — quite frankly, at my position, I’m not accepted anymore. I can live with that because at the end of the day, I had a great 13-year career. There’s no regrets. Me and my wife, we talked about this ever since I wasn’t able to be picked up last year. I’m perfectly fine with my decision. I’m very, very happy where I’m at in life and my career. My cement is dry now.”

Peterson said he hopes to move into media or work on helping the Cardinals win a title because he’s “still missing my ring.” That’s about all that’s missing from a football resume that will likely land the cornerback a spot in Canton.