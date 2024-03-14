Patrick Peterson: Steelers said door is open for return, I hope it works out

Patrick Peterson was released by the Steelers as the team worked to get their salary cap in order for the start of the new league year, but the veteran cornerback hasn’t stopped thinking about being with the team for the 2024 season.

During an appearance on NFL Network, Peterson said that his conversations with head coach Mike Tomlin at the time of his release included talk of a possible return to the team at some point in the future. Peterson said he’s keeping his fingers crossed about that working out.

“I would love to return back to Pittsburgh, had a great, me and coach Tomlin had a great dialogue when I got that dreaded call of being released,” Peterson said. “But being there in Pittsburgh I had the time of my life, being with coach Tomlin, seeing how he was able to get his guys up week in and week out, no matter what the circumstances were, he told me the door’s still open for business, so we’ll see what happens here in the next couple weeks and month or two, and hopefully I can be a Pittsburgh Steeler again. But a team that is looking for a veteran corner, I’m out there. I definitely want to give it another shot to fulfill my long dream and to go win a championship.”

The Steelers picked up cornerback Donte Jackson when they traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Panthers, which might change the chances that a reunion happens even as Peterson keeps hope alive for another turn in Pittsburgh.