Patrick Ricard: Lamar Jackson will win a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of it

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard is slated to become a free agent in March, but he wants to stay in Baltimore and keep playing with Lamar Jackson.

Ricard said today that he believes Jackson is going to create a lasting legacy in the NFL that includes at least one Super Bowl ring, and Ricard wants to be a Raven when that happens.

“I think this year you’ve seen how he’s grown as a player, how quickly he’s making decisions, his growth of his reads, the way he throws the ball, the way he decides when to run,” Ricard told reporters. “It’s inevitable he’s going to win a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of it. It just sucks it hasn’t happened yet. I personally feel bad for him because he deserves it, just because of how great a player he is. He deserves to be considered one of the best quarterbacks — he already is, but I know everyone considers championships the standard. He’ll get it one day. I always love it when people compare him to Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning was 3-5 in the playoffs in the same span of time Lamar is and he went on to win a couple. There’s still time. He’s still young. He’s definitely gonna get one at some point.”

In the eyes of many, Jackson needs a Super Bowl ring to cement his legacy. Ricard has no doubts that Jackson will do it.