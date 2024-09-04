Patrick Surtain II, Broncos agree to four-year extension

The Broncos have locked up one of their top players with a long-term deal.

According to multiple reports, Denver and cornerback Patrick Surtain II have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive back in league history.

The initial numbers indicate the deal is worth $96 million with $77.5 million guaranteed.

Surtain, 24, was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2021 draft and has excelled in Denver’s defense. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Pro in 2022.

In 50 games with 49 starts, Surtain has registered 36 passes defensed with seven interceptions.

Denver picked up Surtain’s fifth-year option in the spring.

Surtain and the Broncos will be in the Pacific Northwest to open the season against the Seahawks on Sunday.