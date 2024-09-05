Patriots add Antonio Gibson to Thursday injury report

The Patriots have added one of their offensive contributors to the injury report.

Running back Antonio Gibson was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury.

Gibson, 26, signed a three-year deal with New England in March. He accumulated 654 yards from scrimmage on 48 receptions and 65 rushing attempts last year. He also finished with three total touchdowns.

Elsewhere on the report, defensive back Jonathan Jones (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full. Linebacker Oshane Ximines (ankle) was also upgraded from limited to full.

Guard Sidy Sow (ankle) remained out of practice. Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen), and linebacker Josh Uche (foot) were limited.

Tight end Hunter Henry (foot), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (wrist), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (hamstring) remained full participants.

Linebacker Christian Elliss has cleared concussion protocol and is no longer listed.