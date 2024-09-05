 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Patriots add Antonio Gibson to Thursday injury report

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:59 PM

The Patriots have added one of their offensive contributors to the injury report.

Running back Antonio Gibson was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hip injury.

Gibson, 26, signed a three-year deal with New England in March. He accumulated 654 yards from scrimmage on 48 receptions and 65 rushing attempts last year. He also finished with three total touchdowns.

Elsewhere on the report, defensive back Jonathan Jones (hamstring) was upgraded from limited to full. Linebacker Oshane Ximines (ankle) was also upgraded from limited to full.

Guard Sidy Sow (ankle) remained out of practice. Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (abdomen), and linebacker Josh Uche (foot) were limited.

Tight end Hunter Henry (foot), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (wrist), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (hamstring) remained full participants.

Linebacker Christian Elliss has cleared concussion protocol and is no longer listed.