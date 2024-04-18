Patriots agree to renegotiated contract with OL Calvin Anderson

The Patriots have made a move to gain a little cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New England has agreed to a renegotiated contract with offensive lineman Calvin Anderson to lower his $3.35 million base salary.

With the new deal, the Patriots will gain $990,000 in cap space.

Anderson, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has appeared in 46 games with 14 starts for the Broncos and Patriots since 2020. He’s also spent time with the Jets.

Appearing in five games with two starts for New England last season, Anderson played 154 offensive snaps with 15 special teams snaps.