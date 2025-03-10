 Skip navigation
Patriots agree to trade Davon Godchaux to Saints

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:36 AM

The Patriots gave veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux permission to talk to other teams about a trade last month and that effort has worked out in a return to his home state.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to send Godchaux to the Saints. A 2026 seventh-round pick will be headed back to New England.

Godchaux went to high school in Plaquemine, Louisiana and played college football at LSU before being drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 draft. He spent four years in Miami before moving on to the Patriots for the last four seasons.

Godchaux played every game for the Patriots during his time with the team and had 67 tackles in 17 starts during the 2024 season.