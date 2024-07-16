 Skip navigation
Patriots announce Alonzo Highsmith as senior personnel executive, other moves in personnel department

  
Published July 16, 2024 12:56 PM

Word that the Patriots were adding Alonzo Highsmith to their personnel department came in February, but the team didn’t get around to officially announcing his title until Tuesday.

The team announced that Highsmith is a senior personnel executive. He was the General Manager at the University of Miami for the last two seasons and previously worked for the Seahawks, Browns, and Packers.

Highsmith joins executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh at the top of the department in New England.

The Patriots also announced that they have hired Midwest area scout Casey Belongia, pro scout Bob Kronenberg, scouting assistant A.J. Richardson and scouting assistant Landon Simpson. Four members of the department also received promotions. Patrick Stewart has been promoted to director of pro personnel, Sam Fioroni has been promoted to assistant director of pro personnel, Marshall Oium has been promoted to director of football strategy and Marquis Dickerson has been promoted to a pro scout.