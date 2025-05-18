Patriots are favorites in 11 of their 17 2025 regular-season games

With the setting of the 2025 regular-season schedule comes the making of the lines for all 272 games. Some trends, such as the Chiefs being favored in all games except their trip to Buffalo, are no surprise.

At least one development is.

Via Connor Roche of Boston.com, the Patriots open as the favorites in 11 of their 17 games at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We checked, mainly because it was hard to believe that a 4-13 with a projected over-under win total of 8.5 games would be favored to win in 11 games. But it’s dead-on balls accurate.

The Patriots are favored in Week 1 vs. the Raiders (3.5 point), Week 3 vs. the Steelers (1.5), Week 4 vs. the Panthers (3.5), Week 6 at Saints (3), Week 7 at Titans (1.5), Week 8 vs. Browns (5.5), Week 9 vs. Falcons (3), Week 11 vs. Jets (5.5), Week 13 vs. Giants (3), Week 17 at Jets (1.5), and Week 18 vs. Dolphins (2.5).

Obviously, the lines can — and will — change once the games get going. And every game currently has the spread within one score; seven of the games in which the Patriots are favored have a spread of three points or fewer.

It nevertheless shows that the Patriots are currently giving off good vibes, now that they’ve hired coach Mike Vrabel and have made major changes to a roster that the former de facto G.M. had left largely in ruins.