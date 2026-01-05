Patriots blast past Dolphins 38-10 to finish 14-3

The Patriots outscored the Dolphins 21-0 in the second half to win 38-10 on Sunday afternoon. It clinched the second seed for the Patriots and put a lid on Drake Maye’s candidacy.

The Patriots finish the regular season 14-3, while the Dolphins head back to Miami 7-10 and with a decision to make about head coach Mike McDaniel’s future. McDaniel is 35-33 in four seasons.

The Patriots outgained the Dolphins 457 to 180, with 230 of their yards coming in the second half when they ran away from Miami.

Maye was 14-of-18 for 191 yards and a touchdown, turning over the reins to Joshua Dobbs with 11:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. For the season, Maybe completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 450 rushing yards and four scores.

He is the favorite to win the MVP award over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rhamondre Stevenson had seven carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns and scored another on a 15-yard reception, while TreVeyon Henderson took 13 carries for 53 yards and two scores. Maye added five carries for 41 yards.

Hunter Henry caught five passes for 56 yards.

Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers went 16-of-23 for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He took five sacks. Ewers was playing without running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.