 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots blast past Dolphins 38-10 to finish 14-3

  
Published January 4, 2026 07:25 PM

The Patriots outscored the Dolphins 21-0 in the second half to win 38-10 on Sunday afternoon. It clinched the second seed for the Patriots and put a lid on Drake Maye’s candidacy.

The Patriots finish the regular season 14-3, while the Dolphins head back to Miami 7-10 and with a decision to make about head coach Mike McDaniel’s future. McDaniel is 35-33 in four seasons.

The Patriots outgained the Dolphins 457 to 180, with 230 of their yards coming in the second half when they ran away from Miami.

Maye was 14-of-18 for 191 yards and a touchdown, turning over the reins to Joshua Dobbs with 11:01 remaining in the fourth quarter. For the season, Maybe completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He added 450 rushing yards and four scores.

He is the favorite to win the MVP award over Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Rhamondre Stevenson had seven carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns and scored another on a 15-yard reception, while TreVeyon Henderson took 13 carries for 53 yards and two scores. Maye added five carries for 41 yards.

Hunter Henry caught five passes for 56 yards.

Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers went 16-of-23 for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He took five sacks. Ewers was playing without running back De’Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.