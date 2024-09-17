Patriots C David Andrews has limited practice Tuesday

Patriots center David Andrews (hip) returned to limited work in Tuesday’s practice. The team did not practice Monday, but it estimated Andrews as a non-participant.

Andrews played every snap in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Seahawks.

The rest of the Patriots’ report remained the same as Monday’s estimation.

Left tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), and guard Sidy Sow (ankle) did not practice. Sow missed Sunday’s game with his injury, and Lowe missed three snaps.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Oshane Ximines (knee) also missed practice after being injured against Seattle.

The Patriots listed linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), cornerback Marcus Jones (knee), right tackle Mike Onwenu (wrist), safety Jabrill Peppers (shoulder), right guard Layden Robinson (shoulder), and defensive end Deatrich Wise (shoulder) as limited participants.