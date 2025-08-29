Patriots claim DT Eric Gregory off waivers, release S Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots have announced a few roster moves on Friday afternoon.

New England has claimed defensive tackle Eric Gregory off waivers. The club also formally announced the release of safety Jabrill Peppers, which was previously reported earlier on Friday.

Gregory, 24, was waived by the Bengals earlier this week. An undrafted rookie out of Arkansas, Gregory had signed with Cincinnati in May.

Additionally, the Patriots signed offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. to the practice squad, releasing Jack Conley from the practice squad as a corresponding move.