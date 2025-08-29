 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Patriots to release S Jabrill Peppers

  
Published August 29, 2025 12:47 PM

The Patriots are letting go of one of their veteran defenders.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, New England is releasing safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers, 29, had been with the Patriots since 2022. Multiple reporters on the New England beat note that Peppers is not thought of as a great scheme fit for the club’s new defense under head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams.

Peppers had three years remaining on his contract and still had $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his deal for 2025.

A Browns first-round pick in 2017, Peppers has appeared in 99 career games with 85 starts. He’s recorded 35 career passes defensed with seven interceptions plus 5.5 sacks.

By making their intentions with Peppers known, the Patriots could potentially draw some trade interest if a team would like to secure the safety before he hits the open market. But given Peppers’ contract, a trade as an outcome seems unlikely.