Report: Patriots to release S Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots are letting go of one of their veteran defenders.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, New England is releasing safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers, 29, had been with the Patriots since 2022. Multiple reporters on the New England beat note that Peppers is not thought of as a great scheme fit for the club’s new defense under head coach Mike Vrabel and coordinator Terrell Williams.

Peppers had three years remaining on his contract and still had $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his deal for 2025.

A Browns first-round pick in 2017, Peppers has appeared in 99 career games with 85 starts. He’s recorded 35 career passes defensed with seven interceptions plus 5.5 sacks.

By making their intentions with Peppers known, the Patriots could potentially draw some trade interest if a team would like to secure the safety before he hits the open market. But given Peppers’ contract, a trade as an outcome seems unlikely.