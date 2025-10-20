Patriots claim LB Caleb Murphy off waivers

The Patriots have added a linebacker that has familiarity with head coach Mike Vrabel.

New England announced on Monday that the club has claimed Caleb Murphy off waivers.

Murphy, 25, was most recently with the Chargers, appearing in six games for the team this season. He was on the field for 76 percent of special teams snaps in games played and 34 percent of defensive snaps. He record a half-sack and 12 total tackles.

Murphy started his career with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023 when Vrabel was Tennessee’s head coach. Murphy has appeared in a total of 14 games with the Titans and Chargers.