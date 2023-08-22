Patriots claim Marquan McCall off waivers

When the Panthers waived defensive tackle Marquan McCall on Monday, head coach Frank Reich said that he thought McCall would catch on with another team quickly.

Reich was proven correct on Tuesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots have claimed McCall off of waivers.

McCall made the Panthers after going undrafted last season. He had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit while playing in 16 games. He had five tackles in two appearances this preseason.

Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Jeremiah Pharms, and Justus Tavai are also in the mix for defensive tackle jobs in New England.

The Patriots waived wide receiver Tre Nixon with an injury designation to make room for McCall.