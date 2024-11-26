 Skip navigation
Patriots claim OG Lester Cotton off waivers from Dolphins

  
Published November 26, 2024 05:58 PM

The Patriots claimed offensive guard Lester Cotton off waivers Tuesday, the team announced.

The Dolphins waived Cotton on Monday.

In a corresponding move, the Patriots cut offensive guard Michael Jordan.

Cotton, 28, has spent time with the Raiders and Dolphins on both the 53-player roster and the practice squad. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Alabama, signing with the Raiders in 2019.

In his career, Cotton has played 42 regular-season games with nine starts at both guard positions. He also has played in two postseason games. Cotton appeared in 11 games with Miami in 2024.

Jordan, 26, started 11 games for the Patriots in 2024 at left guard.

He entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2019 out of Ohio State. He has played with Cincinnati (2019-20), Carolina (2021-22) and spent 2023 on Green Bay’s practice squad.

In his career, Jordan has played 66 games with 40 starts.