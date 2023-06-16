Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is arrested for attempting to bring firearms onto a plane

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is arrested for attempting to bring firearms onto a plane

  
Published June 16, 2023 07:14 PM
uU21w8ecRpfi
June 16, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how DeAndre Hopkins could be “the unquestioned alfa” for the Patriots, if the free agent elects to sign with New England.

In the dead time between the offseason program and the start of training camp, coaches constantly worry about players getting into trouble. Bill Belichick didn’t have to wait long.

Via Boston25News.com, Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was arrested on Friday at Logan International Airport for attempting to bring two firearms onto a plane , among other alleged violations.

The firearms were found when Jones brought carry-on luggage through airport security checkpoint.

The charges include possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, per the report.

Jones posted bail of $50,000. He has an arraignment next week.

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today,” a Patriots spokesperson told Boston25News.com. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time.”

A fourth-round pick in 2022, Jones appeared in 13 games with two starts as a rookie.