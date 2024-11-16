Patriots cut former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton never panned out as a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and now his time in New England is coming to an end.

The Patriots informed Thornton today that he is being placed on waivers, according to ESPN.

Thornton’s draft stock rose after an impressive 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the 2022 Combine, but he failed to develop into a complete wide receiver in the NFL.

The Patriots now have an opening on their 53-player roster that either defensive tackle Christian Barmore or cornerback Alex Austin could fill. Both Barmore and Austin have been practicing this week after spending time on reserve lists, Barmore with blood clots and Austin with an ankle injury.

Thornton will now go on waivers, where any team can claim him, and become a free agent if no team claims him.